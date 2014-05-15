LAS VEGAS May 14 Billionaire investor David Tepper, who runs hedge fund Appaloosa Management, sounded a cautious note on stock markets on Wednesday and told an audience "I'm nervous."

"I'm not saying go short, just don't be too friggin' long," Tepper, who has one of the best investing records in the industry said at the SkyBridge Alternatives Conference in las Vegas. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Eric Walsh)