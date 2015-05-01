(Adds details on Third Point positions)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 1 Hedge fund Third Point told
investors Friday it has taken new positions in Yum! Brands
and Devon Energy and thinks U.S. stocks remain
attractive because economic data should improve and a near-term
rate hike seems unlikely.
Daniel Loeb's $17.5 billion hedge fund bought into fast-food
restaurant company Yum! during the first quarter after
determining it has "turned the page on recent trouble in its
Chinese business," and that profit would recover dramatically
over the next one to two years.
"We think investors should want to own Yum! for its unique
open-ended middle-class growth story in China and its strong and
growing franchise-led cash flows outside China," Third Point
said in the letter to investors, which was seen by Reuters.
Yum!'s stock price gained 4 percent in morning trading
to$89.40 per share.
Third Point did not disclose how much money it put to work
in Yum!
Third Point gave Yum! management strong marks for having
tackled two food-safety issues in China over the last three
years and said it was focused on narrowing the performance gap
between its KFC and Pizza Hut brands and competitors.
The New York-based fund also took a new stake in Devon
Energy, saying it could perform better as management
begins to focus its "capital in fewer, higher return areas."
The fund urged management to continue streamlining its
portfolio and focus on top-tier U.S. assets in the Permian
Basin, Eagleford, and Cana-Woodford.
Devon's share price rose 0.2 percent to $68.35.
Third Point is one of the hedge fund industry's most closely
followed investors, in part because of its strong performance.
Loeb has returned an average 20.5 percent for clients every year
since 1995, more than double the Standard & Poor's 500 index.
During the first quarter, Third Point gained 3.4 percent, as
bets on Actavis, FANUC Corp. and Dow Chemical
paid off even as bets on Alibaba, Ally
Financial and Kroton Educacional SA pinched.
Overall Third Point, which often has a taste for
international investments including in Greek bonds and Japanese
companies, said there were still good bets to be made in U.S.
stocks in spite of worries about an impending rate hike and the
dollar's strength.
The firm said it expects economic data to improve and that a
Federal Reserve rate hike in June seems "unlikely," despite some
analyst forecasts to the contrary.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard
Valdmanis)