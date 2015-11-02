BOSTON Nov 2 Daniel Loeb's $17.5 billion hedge fund Third Point said it is now betting more stocks will decline and has filled its portfolio with more short positions than long positions.

"The environment for short selling is also attractive and we have more single short names than long positions in our book today," Loeb said in a letter to investors on Friday, which was seen by Reuters on Monday.

Loeb told investors that equity market trading may stay more bumpy now, but he does not see a "looming U.S. recession" and still sees value in some stocks.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)