BOSTON Nov 2 Daniel Loeb's $17.5 billion hedge
fund Third Point said it is now betting more stocks will decline
and has filled its portfolio with more short positions than long
positions.
"The environment for short selling is also attractive and we
have more single short names than long positions in our book
today," Loeb said in a letter to investors on Friday, which was
seen by Reuters on Monday.
Loeb told investors that equity market trading may stay more
bumpy now, but he does not see a "looming U.S. recession" and
still sees value in some stocks.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)