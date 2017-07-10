FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Third Point Ultra fund up 0.9 pct in June amid Nestle campaign
#Breaking City News
July 10, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

Third Point Ultra fund up 0.9 pct in June amid Nestle campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point's Ultra fund gained 0.9 percent in June, taking its year-to-date performance to 17.2 percent, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, giving activist investor Dan Loeb a boost as he pushes for a shake-up at Nestle.

Third Point, a New York-based hedge fund, revealed a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle in a June 25 letter to shareholders.

It said it owned roughly 40 million shares of the world's largest packaged food maker in its funds and a special purpose vehicle raised for the opportunity.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens

