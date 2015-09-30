BOSTON, Sept 30 Hedge fund managers Barry Rosenstein and Daniel Loeb told investors their portfolios lost money in September, with Rosenstein's Jana Partners down 3.8 percent and Loeb's Third Point down 4.8 percent, according to a person familiar with the numbers.

That leaves Jana Partners down 6.6 percent so far this year, and Third Point down 3.7 percent, according to the source. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Writing by Richard Valdmanis)