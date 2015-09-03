BOSTON, Sept 3 Nehal Chopra's hedge fund Tiger Ratan, which specializes in betting on companies facing big corporate changes, lost 6.6 percent last month, according to a source familiar with the fund, roughly keeping pace with the broader stock market's sell-off.

Chopra's roughly $2 billion hedge fund still boasts one of industry's strongest records for the year with a 21.6 percent gain. She is one of only a handful of women running their own funds and has been backed by industry legend Julian Robertson.

Fears about slower growth in China sent the Standard & Poor's 500 down 6 percent last month, leaving it off roughly 5 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis)