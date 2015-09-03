BRIEF-Permira Funds to acquire lSNE
* Permira Funds to acquire lSNE, a leading CDMO for the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, in partnership with management
BOSTON, Sept 3 Nehal Chopra's hedge fund Tiger Ratan, which specializes in betting on companies facing big corporate changes, lost 6.6 percent last month, according to a source familiar with the fund, roughly keeping pace with the broader stock market's sell-off.
Chopra's roughly $2 billion hedge fund still boasts one of industry's strongest records for the year with a 21.6 percent gain. She is one of only a handful of women running their own funds and has been backed by industry legend Julian Robertson.
Fears about slower growth in China sent the Standard & Poor's 500 down 6 percent last month, leaving it off roughly 5 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Wells Fargo launches 13,000 card-free ATMs for its 20 million mobile customers