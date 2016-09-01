By Lawrence Delevingne
NEW YORK, Sept 1 TPG-Axon Capital Management is
shutting its office in Hong Kong, where it employs 10 people,
and ending its presence in Tokyo in the coming months, according
to a letter sent to investors that was seen by Reuters and a
person familiar with the situation.
The stock-focused hedge fund firm, led by Dinakar Singh, has
approximately 45 staff in total, spread between Hong Kong and
New York, according to the person, who requested anonymity
because the information is private. Of the staff, 15 are
investment analysts or traders. No employees are based in Tokyo.
"The increasing volatility of the environment for
fundamental investing means that the negatives of having too
many people and too much exposure have increased dramatically,
tipping the balance towards 'smaller and simpler,'" Singh wrote
in the letter, which was sent Wednesday evening.
The firm will retrench to New York, though Singh wrote that
he remains committed to global investing, including in Asia. The
firm previously shut an office in London.
TPG-Axon managed approximately $1.6 billion in assets as of
July 31, the person said. That is down from $2.4 billion in July
2015 and about $13 billion in early 2008. The firm was founded
in 2004 by Singh, a former co-head of the principal strategies
investment unit at Goldman Sachs.
Returns for TPG-Axon's hedge funds this year were unclear,
but Singh noted "performance deterioration" in the portfolio in
the letter, implying losses.
"Despite the turbulence of this year," he wrote, "I remain
convinced that our fundamental analysis has led to a portfolio
of stocks that are highly dislocated and with significant return
potential."
Top U.S. stock holdings as of June 30, according to a public
filing, included Allergan, Adeptus Health and
GNC Holdings Inc.
