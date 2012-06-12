By Manuela Badawy and Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, June 12
to outflows in April, reversing inflows of $2.8 billon in March,
as persisting uncertainty in the euro zone affected investors
worldwide.
The outflows amount to 0.3 percent of total industry assets,
which increased 1.6 percent for the first four months of 2012 to
an estimated $1.7 trillion, the research firm said.
Hedge funds fell 0.59 percent in April but outperformed the
S&P 500's 0.75 percent drop, marking the first time in
six months that the industry outperformed that benchmark,
BarclayHedge founder and President Sol Waksman said.
Still, the industry's 5 percent gain for the first four
months trailed the S&P 500's 11.2 percent gain over that period,
the research firm added.
The 3,042 hedge funds reviewed had net outflows of more than
$12.7 billion between May 2011 and April 2012, with outflows
reported in six of those 12 months. That is a shift from the
previous 12 months, when the funds had net inflows of $90.7
billion and only three monthly outflows, Waksman said.
For the 12 months ended April, fixed income, multi-strategy
and macro funds attracted the largest cash inflows among the 13
fund categories tracked. Fixed-income funds had $15.1 billion in
inflows, multi-strategy had $13.4 billion, and macro funds had
$7.8 billion, the report said.
The report added that among 120 hedge fund managers, 35.6
percent were bearish on the S&P 500 for June according to a late
May study, while 30.5 percent were bullish and 33.9 percent were
neutral. That figure for bearishness is a six-month high, while
the bullishness figure is an eight-month low.
"The hedge funds' bearish sentiment is reflective of a
strong rally in equity markets to start the year, and now hedge
fund managers are anticipating a pullback because of the
European sovereign debt crisis and less rosy U.S. economic
outlook," said Leon Mirochnik, a financial analyst at TrimTabs.
The U.S. Dollar Index surged to a 15-month high to reach
61.9 percent in May from 35.4 percent in April as concern over
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis punished the euro and
boosted demand for the dollar, the survey showed.
In addition, more than 28 percent of the surveyed managers
saw more than a 60 percent chance that the Federal Reserve would
launch another round of quantitative easing this year, while
over 47 percent of managers saw less than a 40 percent
likelihood of that happening.
(Reporting by Samuel Forgione and Manuela Badawy; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)