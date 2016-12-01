NEW YORK Dec 1 Tyrian Investments LP, the hedge fund manager backed by Julian Robertson's Tiger Management LLC, is shutting down, according to a person familiar with the situation.

New York-based Tyrian, founded in January 2010 by Orlando Muyshondt, is focused on stock investments. Muyshondt did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Tiger declined to comment.

Tyrian managed $535.4 million in regulatory assets as of Dec. 31, 2015, according to a public disclosure. Such filings can exaggerate the actual capital managed because of leverage and other factors.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)