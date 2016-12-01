NEW YORK Dec 1 Tyrian Investments LP, the hedge
fund manager backed by Julian Robertson's Tiger Management LLC,
is shutting down, according to a person familiar with the
situation.
New York-based Tyrian, founded in January 2010 by Orlando
Muyshondt, is focused on stock investments. Muyshondt did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for
Tiger declined to comment.
Tyrian managed $535.4 million in regulatory assets as of
Dec. 31, 2015, according to a public disclosure. Such filings
can exaggerate the actual capital managed because of leverage
and other factors.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Bernadette Baum)