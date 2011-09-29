LONDON, Sept 29 Assets run by hedge fund-style portfolios regulated in the EU soared 150 percent in the year to June, data shows, as clients hunted for ways to make money in choppy markets despite concerns these funds do not always live up to their name.

Absolute return fund assets run in a Ucits structure -- often viewed as more regulated, transparent and liquid than hedge funds based in offshore centres such as the Cayman Islands -- totalled $115.7 billion at end-June, according to Hedge Fund Intelligence (HFI).

That was up from $46.1 billion a year before.

Absolute return funds -- which exclude Ucits funds that replicate an offshore-domiciled hedge fund, according to HFI -- are portfolios designed to make money in all markets.

Despite their phenomenal growth, concerns have been raised over whether investors buying absolute return funds think this means their investments are protected or guaranteed to grow, especially as some have lost investors' money.

Ucits stands for Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities, an EU directive that allows financial institutions to sell funds into any European Union country after approval from a single member state.

Meanwhile, there are signs that fears over the euro zone's deepening debt crisis and the possibility of a global recession are persuading investors to pull out of hedge funds, which could also hit absolute return funds.

On Wednesday, Man Group , the world's biggest listed hedge fund manager, said clients withdrew a net $2.6 billion in the three months to September, the most since early 2009, amid "relentless volatility" in world markets. (Editing by Sinead Cruise and David Hulmes)