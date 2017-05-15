BRIEF-ReaLy Development & Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 28
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28
BOSTON May 15 Activist hedge fund investor Jeffrey Ubben is handing over the reins of his $16 billion hedge fund ValueAct Capital Mangement LP by promoting his long-time business partner Mason Morfit to the position of chief investment officer.
In a letter sent to investors on Monday, Ubben said that Morfit, 41, would take on the post in July, giving him the last word on the kind of investments the San Francisco-based firm will make. He has been a partner for more than a decade and is currently ValueAct's president.
Ubben, 54, will remain the fund's chief executive. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay)
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
* Proposal regarding re-election of Guo You as chairman of board of supervisors of bank was approved at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: