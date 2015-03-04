(Adds details about the firm and Purcell's role, performance)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 4 Long-time Viking Global
Investors executive Tom Purcell is leaving the $32 billion hedge
fund to invest his personal fortune and pursue other interests,
the firm said this week in a letter to investors.
Purcell, 44, who joined Viking nearly 16 years ago and was
co-chief investment officer until last year, decided to resign
only weeks after returning from several months away on leave,
the fund said in the letter dated March 2 and seen by Reuters.
"Since returning from sabbatical at the beginning of the
year, Tom Purcell has explored various roles at Viking and has
come to the conclusion that he wishes to manage his personal
investments and explore some outside business interests," the
letter said. The firm offered to connect investors with Purcell
if they wanted to get in touch.
Viking chief executive officer Andreas Halvorsen reorganized
the firm's top ranks in July, naming Dan Sundheim as sole chief
investment officer after Purcell, with whom Sundheim had been
co-CIO, went on a six months-long leave of absence.
Purcell, who joined Viking as an analyst on the financials
team, had served on the firm's investment steering, management
and executive committees, the letter said.
The departure comes after senior manager James Parsons left
in 2012 and Dris Upitis, who had been a management committee
member, resigned in early 2011.
Viking has long been a favorite with big-name investors.
Last year the hedge fund returned 13.4 percent, beating the
average fund's 3.5 percent return. Since it's inception, Viking
has returned nearly 18 percent a year.
Halvorsen, who co-founded the firm with David Ott in 1999
after working for industry legend Julian Robertson, has long
emphasized how the firm's strong team culture removes pressure
from one or two people at the top.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Andrew Hay)