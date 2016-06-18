(Adds details on investors, fund returns and insider trading
case)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, June 17 Hedge fund Visium Asset
Management, which has been embroiled in an insider trading case,
told investors on Friday evening that it will close down its
flagship fund and sell another portfolio to asset manager
Alliance Bernstein.
Jacob Gottlieb, who founded the firm 11 years ago, disclosed
the news in a letter just two days after the U.S. government
charged a Visium partner with insider trading for having
allegedly used confidential tips about drug regulatory
approvals.
"Given the uncertainty relative to the final outcome of the
recent regulatory developments, the negative impact of the
resulting publicity, and the substantial investor withdrawals,
it became clear that maintaining the status quo was increasingly
untenable for the firm," Gottlieb wrote in the letter, which was
seen by Reuters.
Visium expects to sell its Visium Global Fund to
AllianceBernstein. Gottlieb said the fund's investment team and
some support staff will move to the New York-based asset
management firm, but that he will not be switching over.
Visium will be closing down its health-care-focused Visium
Balanced Fund LP and related portfolios and told investors in
the letter that they will be informed separately about details.
To treat all investors fairly, the letter said that Visium would
begin returning money to clients later this summer. But some
money will be held back to "establish a reserve for possible
liabilities and other contingencies," the letter said.
Federal officials on Wednesday arrested Sanjay Valvani, a
Visium partner who focused on trading pharmaceutical stocks, and
accused him of having fraudulently made $25 million by gaining
advance word about U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals
of generic drug applications.
Valvani pleaded not guilty to five counts including
securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy and was freed on $5
million bond secured by his home.
(with additional report by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Leslie Adler)