June 21 Sanjay Valvani, a hedge fund manager at Visium Asset Management LP who was arrested last week on insider trading charges, has been found dead in an apparent suicide, the police said on Tuesday.

Valvani, 44, was discovered by his wife on Monday evening at his Brooklyn residence with a wound to his neck, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said. A suicide note has been recovered, as well as a knife, she added.

Valvani was arrested last Wednesday and accused of having fraudulently made $25 million by gaining advance word about U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of generic drug applications. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)