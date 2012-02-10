BOSTON Feb 10 Two of North America's
premier hedge funds are heading south early next month for a
little wining and dining, and maybe more.
Paulson & Co and SAC Capital Advisors, long sought out by
wealthy clients in the exclusive $2 trillion hedge fund
industry, are both sending executives to the Hedge Fund Brazil
Forum in Rio de Janeiro on March 6th and 7th, industry sources
and the conference organizer said.
With about $24 billion in assets, Paulson & Co ranks among
the world's very biggest hedge funds, while SAC, with $14
billion, has long been admired for delivering some of the
industry's steadiest and strongest returns over decades.
Seeing them attend conferences like this one underscores how
even the most gold-plated names in the business are now having
to work harder to raise money from skittish investors who want
to be assured of strong returns and no upsetting news. And at
the same time, it also shows how Brazil is an extremely
attractive investment opportunity, industry experts said.
In the United States SAC and Paulson have been known to
attend only a small number of exclusive events and getting a top
executive from either organization, never mind both, to attend
is considered a coup among conference organizers.
While lodging in Rio's elegant Copacabana Palace hotel,
which overlooks one of the world's most famous beaches, would be
a draw all by itself, there is clearly more at stake for hedge
fund managers this year.
"Right now Brazil is very hot," said Anand Raghuraman, a
partner at Boston Consulting Group, a leading advisor on
business strategy. "Brazil has a good fundamental growth story."
Boasting not only strong growth, relatively low inflation
and very attractive investment opportunities in natural
resources, Brazil also has a growing number of wealthy investors
who might want to place their personal fortunes with these
funds. It is also relatively quick and painless to travel from
the New York area, where many of the world's top hedge funds are
located, to Rio instead of making trips to other emerging market
powerhouses such as India or China.
"If the conference is put on by a well known group, you will
make some valuable contacts there and see both U.S. and
Brazilian fund managers at the event," hedge fund industry
consultant Richard Wilson said.
Paulson & Co is sending Lawrence Jones, a senior vice
president for Investor Relations, to speak, conference organizer
Latin Markets said in an email. The organizers are expecting
more than 300 people.
Coming off a horrific year where John Paulson's call for a
rebound in growth proved to be premature and cost one of his
biggest portfolios half of its assets, the manager is eager to
try to raise more assets, industry insiders said. Less than a
year ago, the firm had assets of roughly $38 billion.
Also Paulson has long had a taste for energy and basic
materials, making Brazil a logical destination.
SAC is also sending a marketing executive to the conference
just as it has launched some new investment strategies.
SAC has been in the spotlight lately after a technology
analyst was arrested and charged in January with insider
trading. Neither Steve Cohen, the fund's founder, nor the firm
itself have been accused of any wrongdoing, but the government's
investigation has caused some investors to worry all the same
about headline risk.
Privately, some hedge fund managers and investors raised
eyebrows at hearing that the top funds are clearly trying to
raise more money and boost their profile.
"Normally, these guys wouldn't be out there, but these are
tougher times where everyone is chasing fewer investment
dollars," said one investor who is not permitted to speak
publicly.
