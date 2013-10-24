PARIS Oct 24 Hediard, the French chain of luxury food shops, has been placed under court-ordered restructuring and has now four months to find an investor to help secure its future, its Chief Executive Jean-Paul Barat said on Thursday.

Barat was speaking to Reuters after the Paris commercial court earlier in the day appointed an administrator for loss-making Hediard, which filed for insolvency on Monday.

"We are still in business and eager to prepare the crucial Christmas season. We now have to find the best possible partner to accompany our future," Barat said by phone.

It was not immediately clear whether Russian tycoon Sergei Pugachev, who bought Hediard in 2007, would remain in the capital of the company.

Sources close to the matter said two investment funds and an industrial group had already shown interest in the company.

Hediard, which is present in 30 countries and directly employs 160 people, opened in Paris in 1854 as a small shop specialising in exotic foods.

It operates five stores in Paris, including the flagship store on the chic Place de la Madeleine in Paris, opposite rival luxury food group Fauchon.

Hediard also has also 250 selling points worldwide, including 70 in France.

The Luxadvor group, controlled by Russian tycoon Sergei Pugachev, bought the chain in 2007 in a deal that promised to help it expand abroad but Hediard has been losing money for the past six years.

Hediard posted a net loss of 10 million euros ($13.8 million) on revenue of 17.5 million in the fiscal year 2011/12 ended March 31.

Its net loss for the current year is estimated at 6 million euros.

($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Natalie Huet)