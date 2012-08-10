Aug 10 H&E Equipment Services, Inc. on Friday sold $530 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $480 million. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC AMT $530 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 536 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS