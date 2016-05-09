May 9 HEFEI MEILING CO.,LTD.:

* Says it to pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax)for 2015, to shareholders of A shares recorded on May 13 and holders of B shares recoreded on May 18

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 16 and the dividend will be paid on May 16 for A shares and B shares

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3jnAdX

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)