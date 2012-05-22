* Q2 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.37
* Q2 sales $216.3 mln vs est $219.4 mln
* Sees 2012 net sales growth 17-20 pct
* Sees 2012 net income growth 12-14 pct
(Adds bullets, analysts' estimates)
May 22 Aircraft parts maker HEICO Corp
reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts'
estimates for the first time in more than two years, as margins
fell at its electronic technologies business amid economic
uncertainty in Europe.
HEICO, however, said it now expects net income to rise 12
percent to 14 percent in 2012 on net sales growth of 17 percent
to 20 percent. It had earlier expected profit to rise 10 to 12
percent and sales to increase 15 to 18 percent.
Second-quarter net income rose to $19.0 million, or 36 cents
per share, from $16.8 million, or 32 cents per share, a year
ago.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 37 cents a share on
sales of $219.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales increased 17 percent to $216.3 million.
Operating margins at HEICO's electronic technologies
business fell to 20.1 percent from 26.6 percent a year ago.
HEICO -- which has been on a buying spree in the last year,
striking deals for 3D Plus, Switchcreaft, Ramona Research Inc
and the aerospace assets of Moritz Aerospace Inc -- said lower
operating margins at 3D Plus and Switchcraft hurt the segment's
profitability.
The company, which competes with Honeywell International Inc
, Goodrich Corp and EDAC Technologies Corp
, has two segments -- flight support group and
electronic technologies.
The company's technologies unit, which brings in about 30
percent of the company's total sales, makes a range of
electronic equipment for the aerospace, defense, medical, and
telecommunications industries.
The flight support segment, which brings in the rest of the
company's sales, makes replacement parts for jet engines that
can be substituted for original parts, including airfoils,
bearings and fuel pump gears.
Shares of the company closed at $38.45 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about 6 percent in value
since it announced a stock split on Apr. 25.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)