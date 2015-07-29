By Georgina Prodhan
| FRANKFURT, July 29
FRANKFURT, July 29 Germany's HeidelbergCement
has re-emerged as a global M&A player with the 6.7
billion-euro ($7.4 billion) takeover of Italcementi,
after spending the best part of a decade repairing the damage
from its last major acquisition.
The company has been painstakingly rebuilding its finances
since the global financial crisis pushed it to the brink of
bankruptcy after its debt-fuelled, 7.85 billion pound ($12
billion) acquisition of Britain's Hanson in 2007.
It sat on the sidelines while Lafarge and Holcim plotted
their $44 billion mega-merger to create the world's biggest
cement maker, and even ignored the 5 billion euros' worth of
assets those firms had to sell to get the deal done.
As recently as last month, HeidelbergCement Chief Executive
Bernd Scheifele said his priority was returning cash to
shareholders and promised to be "disciplined" about
acquisitions.
But on Tuesday night, the firm announced an agreement to buy
45 percent of Italcementi for 1.67 billion euros and bid for the
rest, creating the world's biggest player in aggregates, the
No.2 in cement and the third-biggest in ready-mix concrete.
"Timing is important," Scheifele said on Wednesday. "We
bought Hanson at the top of the (industry) cycle. This time we
believe we're buying at the bottom of the cycle."
"We did a worst case-scenario analysis, we believe the
downside is very small, we have done the financing very
generously and very long term, and we will go at the issue of
deleveraging very aggressively," he said.
Analysts had mixed views about the deal - they broadly
agreed that Italcementi was a good fit for HeidelbergCement, but
some had concerns about the price while others said management's
recent comments had left investors ill-prepared for such a move.
BANDWAGON
Shares in HeidelbergCement closed down 6.3 percent on
Wednesday, more than the roughly 4 percent dilution that will be
caused by the issuing of new shares to help fund the deal.
"Given the financial troubles caused by the Hanson
acquisition in 2007, the subsequent emphasis on deleveraging and
the primary focus that (we thought) management had placed on
smaller acquisitions, we are somewhat surprised to see the group
embark on a close to 7 billion-euro EV asset purchase," wrote
Credit Suisse analysts, who rate the stock "underperform".
Jefferies analyst Mike Betts, who rates the stock "buy",
said the deal was "unlikely to be a repeat of Hanson", calling
it "a good fit at a fair price".
This time, Scheifele says, things will be different.
HeidelbergCement is paying 7.9 times expected core earnings
for Italcementi, a far cry from the 12.2 times it paid for
Hanson - but still more than its own multiple of 6.7, and a 61
percent premium to Italcementi's closing price on Tuesday.
Scheifele believes southern European markets where
Italcementi is well-positioned like Italy, Spain and France are
poised for recovery, while the acquisition will give it access
to emerging markets including Egypt, Morocco and Thailand.
He said he expected a recovery in housing markets in Europe,
adding that Egypt was stabilising under President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi and that the widening of the Suez Canal would bring new
opportunities.
"We at HeidelbergCement can make much more of Italcementi's
assets ... Heidelberg and Italcementi are geographically very
complementary; it's a very good fit," he said, using almost
identical language to that which he used about the Hanson deal.
HeidelbergCement expects 175 million euros in annual
synergies from the deal, and 1 billion euros in proceeds from
antitrust-driven divestments including a cement plant in Belgium
and two in the United States.
Scheifele denied he was jumping on the bandwagon of the
LafargeHolcim merger but acknowledged such megadeals
had "ripple effects".
($1 = 0.9060 euros; $1 = 0.6394 pounds)
(Editing by Thomas Atkins and Pravin Char)