LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - German construction group HeidelbergCement, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by S&P, is poised to reopen the volatile European high-yield bond market with plans to raise at least EUR300m to refinance existing debt.

This will mark only the second bond deal to hit the market in just over two months, and follows a near USD1bn-equivalent dual-tranche bond sold by Fresenius Medical Care almost three weeks ago.

Books have opened on the seven-year bond with initial price thoughts set a relatively high 9.75-10% for the unsecured debt.

BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW, Mediobanca and RBS are joint bookrunners on the bond, which is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)