LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - German construction group
HeidelbergCement, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB by S&P, is poised
to reopen the volatile European high-yield bond market with
plans to raise at least EUR300m to refinance existing debt.
This will mark only the second bond deal to hit the market
in just over two months, and follows a near USD1bn-equivalent
dual-tranche bond sold by Fresenius Medical Care almost three
weeks ago.
Books have opened on the seven-year bond with initial price
thoughts set a relatively high 9.75-10% for the unsecured debt.
BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, Citi, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW,
Mediobanca and RBS are joint bookrunners on the bond, which is
expected to price later today.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)