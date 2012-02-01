FRANKFURT Feb 1 HeidelbergCement said it extended a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) loan facility by two years but will pay a higher interest rate, indicating tightening credit markets.

Interest rates increased by 25 basis points, with an additional 50 basis points pricing premium for U.S.-dollar drawings, HeidelbergCement said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also paid a one-time amendment fee of 45 basis points and will pay a first-draw fee of 15 basis points. All other terms of the credit facility remain unchanged it said, without providing details.

The syndicate arranging the facility, which now matures at the end of 2015, grew to 19 lenders from 17, including Deutsche Bank, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.

"The fact that two additional lenders joined the existing syndicate and we were able to limit the margin increase to only 25 basis points in an overall difficult financing market environment underlines the trust of the institutions in our company," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)