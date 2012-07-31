STUTTGART, Germany, July 31 HeidelbergCement's Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday his motto remained to hold on to cash and avoid M&A transactions.

At the end of June, HeidelbergCement had available liquidity of 3.89 billion euros ($4.76 billion), up from 3.72 billion three months earlier.

HeidelbergCement reported its second-quarter operating income before depreciation rose 7 percent to 698 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 679 million.

($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann)