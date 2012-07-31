STUTTGART, Germany, July 31 HeidelbergCement's
Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday his
motto remained to hold on to cash and avoid M&A transactions.
At the end of June, HeidelbergCement had available liquidity
of 3.89 billion euros ($4.76 billion), up from 3.72 billion
three months earlier.
HeidelbergCement reported its second-quarter operating
income before depreciation rose 7 percent to 698 million euros,
beating a consensus forecast of 679 million.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
