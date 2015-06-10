* Dividend payout ratio to rise, buybacks possible
* To focus on "disciplined" growth in attractive markets
* Shares are top gainer in German Dax index
By Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach
BERLIN/STUTTGART, June 10 Germany's
HeidelbergCement said it would return more cash to
shareholders and be "disciplined" about acquisitions, having
chosen to stay out of a merger between rivals Holcim
and Lafarge that is reshaping the industry.
The company, which has met significant debt reduction and
other financial targets it set in 2009, said on Wednesday it
would focus on raising its dividend, expanding the company,
cutting debt further and possibly buying back shares.
The company said it expected cumulative cash flow of about
8.8 billion euros ($10 bln) between 2015 and 2019, of which
around 3 billion at least will remain after planned investment
for growth, debt reduction and dividend increases.
"Then the question is what are we going to do with that? And
here we leave it open on whether we go for a further increase in
dividends or even a share buyback, and we will look at whether
we have attractive investment opportunities," Chief Executive
Bernd Scheifele told investors at a presentation in London.
HeidelbergCement shares rallied on the company's comments to
close 4.8 percent higher, the top gainers on the German
blue-chip DAX index.
Priority markets for investment remain the United States,
Africa and Asia, more specifically India, Australia and
Indonesia, Scheifele said.
HeidelbergCement makes cement, concrete, building products
and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and
crushed-rock aggregates. Scheifele said it had a better
integration of its product range of cement, aggregates,
ready-mixed concrete and asphalt than the future Holcim-Lafarge,
considering its much smaller size.
"If you are vertically integrated in ready mix and
aggregates ... then you can use unsellable products ... or you
can do blending, and then you turn waste into a sellable
product," he said.
Lafarge and Holcim plan to create the world's biggest cement
maker with $44 billion in annual sales, compared with
HeidelbergCement's 12.6 billion euros last year.
DISCIPLINED GROWTH
Presenting new mid-term targets, HeidelbergCement said it
aimed to almost double its operating earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to more than 4
billion euros by 2019 and raise sales by at least 35 percent to
over 17 billion euros.
It also said it planned to lift its dividend payout ratio to
40-45 percent by the end of 2019, compared with a previous
medium-term target of 30-35 percent.
Its net debt to operating EBITDA ratio should stay in a
range of 1.5 to 2.5, and could drop to 2.0 or 2.1 this year from
2.5 in 2014, the company said.
HeidelbergCement, which has been stepping up business in
countries including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Togo and
Burkina Faso, said it was committed to "disciplined growth in
attractive markets".
Indonesia is expected to see a strong pickup in growth in
the second half as big infrastructure projects get under way,
Scheifele said. "We think we can increase profitability in
absolute terms in Indonesia."
He said he believed HeidelbergCement's clear management
structures, policy of hiring local managers and keeping bosses
in one place for long periods gave it an edge over its French
and Swiss rivals.
"Management is responsible in a very basic industry for the
employees to know in the morning what they are supposed to do,
who is in charge of hiring and firing, and then they go home
happy and play sports or watch TV or whatever," he said.
"This is not a complicated business with a lot of
academics."
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
