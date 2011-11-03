Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
FRANKFURT Nov 3 HeidelbergCement posted a better than expected adjusted operating profit in the third quarter as growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa helped offset rising energy costs.
The world's No.3 construction materials group said that third-quarter operating income before depreciation (OIBD) edged up 0.1 percent to 778 million euros ($1.1 billion), above the 747 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
It confirmed its outlook for an increase in 2011 sales and operating profit.
French rival Lafarge , the world's largest cement maker, is due to report quarterly results on Friday, and Switzerland's Holcim publishes earnings on Nov. 9.
($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.