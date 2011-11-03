FRANKFURT Nov 3 HeidelbergCement posted a better than expected adjusted operating profit in the third quarter as growth in Asia-Pacific and Africa helped offset rising energy costs.

The world's No.3 construction materials group said that third-quarter operating income before depreciation (OIBD) edged up 0.1 percent to 778 million euros ($1.1 billion), above the 747 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

It confirmed its outlook for an increase in 2011 sales and operating profit.

French rival Lafarge , the world's largest cement maker, is due to report quarterly results on Friday, and Switzerland's Holcim publishes earnings on Nov. 9.

($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)