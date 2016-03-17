FRANKFURT, March 17 Germany's HeidelbergCement has seen better business in the first two months of the year than it expected, driven in particular by the United States, it said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told a news conference that business in Britain was also strong, boosted by projects such as an expansion of the Canary Wharf business district in London or the Hinkley Point nuclear reactor.

Sales volumes in China, on the other hand, were down 30 percent in the first two months, Scheifele said.

He added that commercial building was weak in Germany but a pickup was expected in residential and highway construction.

HeidelbergCement shares were up 0.1 percent at 1054 GMT, one of only two German blue-chips in positive territory. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)