Chinese group launches fund in Australia, eyes infrastructure
MELBOURNE, March 16 Chinese group, the Global CEO Fortune Club, on Thursday launched its first overseas fund with an aim to invest in Australian infrastructure projects.
Dec 22 Heidelbergcement Ag
* Says to sell property in stockholm
* Says agreed minimum price for property is around 115 million eur
* Says to sell property to consortium of jaerntorget byggintressenter ab and besqab ab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 National Reinsurance Corporation Of The Philippines :
* Board approved potential direct investments totalling r500m