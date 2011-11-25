(For more Reuters BUY OR SELL stories click on BUYSELL/)
* Bears still see too much overcapacity in the market
* Bulls see Heidelberg winning market share from Manroland
By Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 Manroland, the
world's third-biggest printing machine maker, filed for
insolvency on Friday, a move that could give top rivals
Heidelberger Druck and Koenig & Bauer more
market share.
Bears see Heidelberg's own troubles being too deep and its
business too far from Manroland's for it to benefit. Bulls,
however, see Heidelberg achieving better prices and increasing
market share.
Before news of the insolvency filing about half the analysts
covering the stock had 'sell' ratings, two are buys and the
others are 'holds', according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
SELL
DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger said while an insolvency of
Manroland will help the company's rivals, Koenig & Bauer was in
a better position to benefit than Heidelberg.
"Koenig & Bauer would benefit most from it as Heidelberg is
not active in web-fed printing machines, where Manroland has a
significant market share," he said, keeping his "sell" rating on
the stock, with a fair value of 1.20 euros ($1.60).
Achim Henke, an analyst at WestLB, said he believed that an
insolvency of Manroland would have very little positive impact
on others in the sector because there was still too much
overcapacity in the market.
"I think that several customers have given up on Manroland
over the past years. So far, however, I believe this had very
little positive impact on Heidelberger Druck's order intake," he
said, reaffirming his "sell" recommendation.
BUY
However, Equinet analyst Holger Schmidt raised his
recommendation on Heidelberg shares to "buy" from "sell" on news
of Manroland's insolvency filing.
"In the past Manroland has been rather aggressive in terms
of pricing ... With one player less in the oligopoly we think
price discipline could improve and therefore be helpful for
Heidelberg," he said.
He said he saw incremental sales for Heidelberg of 150-200
million euros in the medium term, and earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 40 million to 50 million euros in the next
full year.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
