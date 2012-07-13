* Says Q1 operating result without one-offs 58 mln eur loss

* Still sees clearly positive FY 2012/2013 operating results

* Still sees posting a net profit in FY 2013/2014 (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, July 13 - German printing machinery maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said its first-quarter operating loss had widened due to lower sales and the cost of launching new products.

A statement late Friday said it posted a loss of around 58 million euros ($71.01 million)in its operating result for the quarter to June, compared to the previous year's loss of 25 million euros, excluding one-off items.

It confirmed its outlook for the current financial year as well as for the year 2013/2014, adding cost savings from its Focus efficiency programme will lead to annual savings of some 180 million euros. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)