FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* Says Q1 operating result without one-offs 58 mln eur loss
* Still sees clearly positive FY 2012/2013 operating results
* Still sees posting a net profit in FY 2013/2014 (Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, July 13 - German printing machinery maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen said its first-quarter operating loss had widened due to lower sales and the cost of launching new products.
A statement late Friday said it posted a loss of around 58 million euros ($71.01 million)in its operating result for the quarter to June, compared to the previous year's loss of 25 million euros, excluding one-off items.
It confirmed its outlook for the current financial year as well as for the year 2013/2014, adding cost savings from its Focus efficiency programme will lead to annual savings of some 180 million euros. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
LONDON, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Edible drones filled with food, water or medicine could soon become indispensable in humanitarian emergencies by delivering live-saving supplies to remote areas hit by natural disasters or conflict, their designers said on Monday.
DUSHANBE, Feb 20 What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt.