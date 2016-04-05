BERLIN, April 5 Germany's HeidelbergCement announced a plan on Tuesday to integrate Italcementi which it said would affect around 400 of the company's 2,500 jobs in Italy by 2020.

HeidelbergCement, which agreed to buy Italcementi last year in a deal valuing its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.63 billion), said some administrative functions would move to Germany, with around 230 to 260 employees losing their jobs, while around 170 could be offered alternative positions.

To address competition concerns as it seeks to win approval for the deal from cartel authorities, HeidelbergCement said it would propose selling all of Italcementi's activities in Belgium, mandating BNP Paribas to run the process.

