UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 5 Germany's HeidelbergCement announced a plan on Tuesday to integrate Italcementi which it said would affect around 400 of the company's 2,500 jobs in Italy by 2020.
HeidelbergCement, which agreed to buy Italcementi last year in a deal valuing its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.63 billion), said some administrative functions would move to Germany, with around 230 to 260 employees losing their jobs, while around 170 could be offered alternative positions.
To address competition concerns as it seeks to win approval for the deal from cartel authorities, HeidelbergCement said it would propose selling all of Italcementi's activities in Belgium, mandating BNP Paribas to run the process.
($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.