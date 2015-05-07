* OIBD at 299 mln eur, vs consensus of 225 mln eur

* Sales at 2.84 bln eur, vs consensus of 2.7 billion

* Q1 strengthens confidence in 2015 outlook - CEO (Adds details, quote)

FRANKFURT, May 7 Germany's HeidelbergCement posted a rise in core earnings of 29 percent in the first quarter as it benefited from a construction industry recovery in North America and Britain as well as low energy prices and a weak euro.

Operating income before depreciation (OIBD) came in at 299 million euros ($339 million), beating analyst expectations for 225 million euros. Sales rose 4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 2.84 billion euros, compared to a consensus of 2.7 billion.

"Business development in the first quarter has strengthened our conviction in our outlook for 2015," Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said in a statement on Thursday.

Low energy prices help boost construction demand. A weak euro flatters sales made in stronger currencies when they are translated back into euros.

The German company makes cement, concrete, building products and is the world's biggest producer of sand, gravel and crushed-rock aggregates.

HeidelbergCement reiterated it aim for significant improvements in 2015 sales, operating income and adjusted net profit thanks to strong demand in its core markets, the weaker oil price and euro, and efficiency measures.

The group also anticipates a significant decrease in financing costs due to the decline of net debt to 6.1 billion euros from 7.8 billion euros following the sale of its building products business.

Shares in HeidelbergCement have risen 20 percent since the start of the year, broadly in line with the European construction and materials index.

HeidelbergCement has stayed on the sidelines of a planned mega-merger between Swiss group Holcim and France's Lafarge that will create the world's biggest cement company. ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)