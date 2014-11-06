* Q3 OIBD 866 mln euros vs poll avg 808 mln

* Operating margin 22.7 pct vs 21.5 pct yr-earlier

* Shares rise as much as 6 percent (Adds profit margin, analyst comment, share price)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 German cement maker HeidelbergCement reported a better than expected 10 percent rise in quarterly core profit on Thursday as energy costs fell and it pushed through price increases in North America, Britain and Indonesia.

The news pushed up its shares as much as 6 percent, coming as a positive surprise following uninspiring results from Switzerland's Holcim and France's Lafarge this week.

HeidelbergCement's operating income before depreciation (OIBD) came to 866 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the third quarter through September, compared with consensus for 808 million in a Reuters poll.

Its operating margin - a measure of profitability - widened 22.7 percent in the quarter, from 21.5 percent.

"The 120 basis point improvement appears fundamental, in our view, as HeidelbergCement was able to generate operational gearing from better volumes and falling commodity input costs," Cantor analyst Ian Osburn said, who recommends that investors buy shares in HeidelbergCement.

The stock posted its biggest one-day gain in eight months and was up 4.2 percent at 57.05 euros by 0838 GMT.

HeidelbergCement said it continued to expect an increase in 2014 revenue, operating income and profit, excluding currency effects and one-time costs. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin and Thomas Atkins)