* Q2 OIBD 791 mln euro ahead of consensus for 762 mln
* Sees no negative impact so far from Brexit on UK demand
* Britain is company's 2nd biggest market
* Confirms full-year guidance
* High interest in U.S. assets, expects offers in August
* Shares rise to top Germany's DAX
(Adds details on Brexit, shares)
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, July 29 Germany's HeidelbergCement
reported forecast-beating core profits on Friday and
shrugged off Britain's vote last month to leave the EU, saying
demand in its second biggest market had risen in the past few
weeks.
The cement producer and the world's biggest maker of
aggregates said demand in Britain in the last two weeks had been
among the best it had seen this year after the appointment of
Theresa May as prime minister had brought some stability.
Britain accounts for 10 percent of the company's revenue.
"We expect that Brexit at least in 2016 - as it looks at the
moment - will not hit us massively," Chief Executive Bernd
Scheifele told reporters, as the company confirmed its full-year
guidance.
Ratings agency Moody's said this month that Britons' vote to
leave the European Union would hurt the earnings of European
building material firms' UK operations. However, it said the
impact on companies like HeidelbergCement would be longer-term
because their infrastructure and commercial construction
projects typically run for a year or more.
Scheifele said the company had critically examined its
projects in England and established that only one, the
construction of a high-rise building in London's financial
district of Canary Wharf, had been scaled back as a result of
Brexit.
HeidelbergCement has orders to supply concrete and
aggregates for infrastructure projects such as the Thames
Tideway Tunnel, a high-speed train line between London and
Birmingham and several road works.
The construction industry in Britain suffered its worst
contraction in seven years in June, according to a survey by
Markit, and the German group's shares were hammered in the
immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote on June 23.
But the stock has since made up that ground and shares were
trading up 2.2 percent at 75.63 at 1032 GMT on Friday, almost
back at their pre-referendum result level of 75.75 euros.
The buildings materials group posted a 5 percent rise in
operating income before depreciation (OIBD) to 791 million euros
($876 million), ahead of the Reuters consensus forecast for 762
million, boosted by price increases and lower fuel costs.
Sales dipped 2 percent to 3.58 billion euros, compared to a
forecast for 3.65 billion, while net profit jumped 17 percent to
318 million.
The company said its 6.7 billion-euro acquisition of Italy's
Italcementi, its biggest-ever takeover, was making
good progress after it received all the necessary approvals last
month.
On Monday, it sold its Belgian assets in connection with the
deal and said it had received "high interest" in its assets for
sale in the United States, for which it expects binding offers
in the first half of August.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
