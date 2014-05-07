Credit Suisse set to decide in April on Swiss bank IPO - sources
HEIDELBERG, Germany May 7 HeidelbergCement said the merger plans by rivals Holcim and Lafarge may result in opportunities for the German cement maker to snap up assets that the combined group may be forced to sell.
If antitrust authorities clear the tie-up at all, the merger parties will be required to make some disposals, HeidelbergCement Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele told the annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.
"That certainly presents an opportunity for HeidelbergCement to do something," he said, adding that it was too early to comment further because the two companies have not yet formally presented their plans before European antitrust authorities.
Lafarge and Holcim agreed last month to the industry's biggest-ever merger.
Commenting on HeidelbergCement's plans to sell its building materials business in the United States, Britain and Canada, Scheifele said: "We have a good chance to sell the business for a good price". (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
