MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 14 HeidelbergCement
hopes to increase core profit by at least 5 percent
this year but is cautious due to unprecedented political
uncertainty, its chief executive told investors on a call after
the company reported 2016 results.
"The uncertainty, the ambiguity, the volatility, I have
never seen in my life as we speak today. There are a lot of
things happening in the world which are beyond my control. So we
are a little bit careful on the forecast," Bernd Scheifele said.
"We have elections in Europe, then we have a new president
in the U.S., which is a little bit unpredictable. If things go
well this can go up very much but if things go sour it can also
go the other way," he said on the call on Tuesday.
"We have normally organically delivered EBITDA (earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth of 6
to 7 pct over the past years... we obviously strive to do better
than 5 percent."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)