HEIDELBERG, March 16 HeidelbergCement
is not throwing its hat in the ring for a contract to build U.S.
President Donald Trump's planned border wall, the German cement
maker's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are in principle a materials supplier and not a
construction company, that is why we do not take part in such
tenders," Bernd Scheifele told journalists at a news conference
after HeidelbergCement published 2016 financial results.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has said it
would accept proposals this month for the design of a wall to be
built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking
vendors for the wall.
Trump wants Congress to shell out $1.5 billion for the
border wall with Mexico in the current fiscal year and a further
$2.6 billion in fiscal 2018.
(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Harro ten Wolde)