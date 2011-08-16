Aug 16 Executive recruiter Heidrick & Struggles
International Inc said it appointed Richard Pehlke as
its finance chief.
Pehlke, currently the company's interim CFO, had previously
worked with real estate investment trust Grubb & Ellis Co
and human resources management firm Hudson Highland
Group as CFO.
Chicago, Illinois-based Heidrick & Struggles' former CFO
Scott Krenz retired in March.
Shares of the company closed at $22.66 on Monday on Nasdaq.
