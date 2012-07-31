BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles International Inc reported a lower quarterly profit and withdrew its full-year forecast, saying demand was hit by an uncertain economic recovery.
Net income fell to $1.9 million, or 10 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $7.4 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
The number of executive search confirmations fell 24 percent in the June quarter. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine