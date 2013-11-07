AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Heijmans NV : * Expects to complete 2013 with a positive underlying operating result * Turnover down in the first 9 months down 15 pct compared with the same period

in 2012 * Q3 order book drops to 1.8 billion EUR * Number of homes sold through October 592, versus 846 in the same period of

2012. * The market conditions remain challenging and are having a negative impact on

results. * The syndicated credit facility of EUR 250 million, has been extended to 31

March 2016 for EUR 230 million.