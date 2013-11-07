China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AMSTERDAM Nov 7 Heijmans NV : * Expects to complete 2013 with a positive underlying operating result * Turnover down in the first 9 months down 15 pct compared with the same period
in 2012 * Q3 order book drops to 1.8 billion EUR * Number of homes sold through October 592, versus 846 in the same period of
2012. * The market conditions remain challenging and are having a negative impact on
results. * The syndicated credit facility of EUR 250 million, has been extended to 31
March 2016 for EUR 230 million.
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur