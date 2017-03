July 24 Heijmans Nv

* Ixas Zuid-oost, a consortium consisting of Ballast Nedam, Fluor, Heijmans and 3i Infrastructure, selected as preferred bidder for project A9 Gaasperdammerweg in Netherlands

* Project has total nominal value of about eur 700 million, including a 20-year management and maintenance period after new infrastructure becomes available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HEIJ.AS 3IN.L BALNc.AS FLR.N]