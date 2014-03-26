March 26 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says faces listing suspension risks if company fails to turn around due to changes in agriculture policies, losses at industrial trading business

* Says 2013 net loss at 376.8 million yuan ($60.75 million)versus net loss of 187.8 million yuan previous year

* Says sets aside 430.7 million yuan provision for asset impairment

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2024 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)