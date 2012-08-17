UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 17 Heineken NV has raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's (F&N) stake in the maker of Tiger beer to S$53 per share from S$50 as it fights against a Thai billionaire, a source close to the situation said on Friday.
The Dutch brewer's revised offer for Asia Pacific Breweries compares with a partial offer by the Thai group of S$55 per APB share.
Control of APB is vital for Heineken, which had offered S$50 per share for the 58 percent it does not already own. That includes the 40 percent of APB held by its long-time partner F&N, a drinks and property conglomerate. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources