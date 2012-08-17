AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer, declined to comment on Friday on whether it will raise its offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) , the maker of Tiger beer.

Sources with direct knowledge of the talks between Heineken and Fraser and Neave (F&N) told Reuters earlier that a revised offer for APB could be up to 10 percent higher than its earlier bid and may be conditional on Singapore's F&N not accepting a partial Thai bid. (Reporting by Sara Webb)