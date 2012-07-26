SINGAPORE, July 27 Dutch brewer Heineken
has agreed to extend a takeover offer for shares in
Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) by one
week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N)
said on Friday.
Heineken had on July 20 offered to buy F&N's interest in APB
for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion) or S$50 per APB share.
"The company wishes to announce that it has reached a mutual
agreement with Heineken to extend the deadline for acceptance of
the Heineken offer by one week from July 27, 2012," F&N said in
a statement.
Heineken said in a separate media release "it continues to
believe that the offer represents compelling value for F&N
shareholders and APB's minority shareholders".
($1 = 1.2507 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)