* Heineken raises bid to S$53/share
* Offer for outstanding shares worth $6.35 bln
* F&N board to irrevocably recommend offer
* F&N agrees it will not consider other offers
By Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE/AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 Heineken NV
raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's
stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion on Friday,
seeking to fend off a Thai rival for control of a leading brand
in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market.
The Dutch brewer confirmed an earlier Reuters report late on
Friday night when it made a revised offer for Asia Pacific
Breweries (APB) of 53 Singapore dollars per share. It
had previously bid S$50 per share, while a Thai billionaire's
group made a partial offer of S$55 per APB share.
Heineken, the world's third-biggest brewer, is seeking
control of Asia Pacific Breweries to gain a larger slice of one
of the last beer markets that is still growing rapidly.
But Heineken's efforts have been complicated by Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's second-richest man, who wants to
expand his Thai Beverage empire in Southeast Asia.
Heineken's offer for the APB shares owned by drinks and
property conglomerate Fraser & Neave (F&N), its long-time
partner, would give it a total 81.6 percent stake and trigger a
general offer for the rest of APB.
"I am pleased that F&N's board has agreed that our increased
offer, which is now final, represents excellent value for F&N
and APB shareholders," Heineken's chief executive, Jean-François
van Boxmeer, said in a statement.
"Our Asian headquarters will continue to be based in
Singapore, and we remain 100 percent committed to the growth and
success of APB and the Tiger brand."
Heineken said F&N's board had agreed to recommend the deal
to its shareholders and not to "solicit, engage in discussions
or accept any alternative offer or proposal" for its interests
in APB.
ThaiBev recently became F&N's largest shareholder with 26.4
percent. Charoen's son-in-law, through his group Kindest Place,
separately offered to buy F&N's direct 7.3 percent stake in APB
at S$55 per share.
RESOLVE
"Heineken's resolve to win APB seems to be very strong,"
said Andrew Chow, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore.
"APB has an extensive distribution network and breweries.
Its Tiger brand is also strong in Asia."
The Thais have said they want to work with Heineken, but
sources close to the situation say it would not be keen to
cooperate with a competitor.
"Heineken wants full control of Asia Pacific Breweries,
while Charoen wants a piece of that growth and is positioning
himself to gain handsomely if Heineken wants to buy him out in
the future," said an investment banking source in London.
APB has had nearly 20 percent annual earnings growth over
the last decade.
The biggest brand APB brews is Heineken itself, accounting
for 30 percent of its volume, but it also makes Tiger, Bintang
and Anchor and runs 30 breweries in countries including
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia.
Among Southeast Asian brewers, APB is the sixth-largest in
terms of sales across the Asia Pacific region, behind San Miguel
Corp of the Philippines in number one spot and ThaiBev
in fourth, according to Euromonitor's latest data for 2011.
Heineken had said its final offer of S$53 a share
represented a premium of 54 percent over the one-month volume
weighted average price per APB share.
Trading of APB and F&N shares in Singapore was suspended on
Friday pending an announcement.
ABP shares have jumped from under S$35 in mid-July before
stake building began to S$50.57 at Thursday's close. F&N shares,
meanwhile, have risen from S$7.40 since mid-July to end at
S$8.40 on Thursday. Both have hit record highs in recent weeks.
The Heineken deal could prompt a breakup of F&N with
Coca-Cola keeping an eye on its popular soft-drink
100PLUS, fruit juices, mineral water and dairy products unit,
which could be hived off from the Singapore group's property
assets.
Goldman Sachs is advising F&N, while Citigroup
and Credit Suisse are advisers to Heineken. Morgan
Stanley and HSBC are advising the Thais.