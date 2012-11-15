BRUSSELS Nov 15 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Thursday it had completed its purchase of Fraser and Neave's direct and indirect stakes of Asia Pacific Breweries and would proceed to a complete buyout.

Heineken said it now owned 95.3 percent of Tiger beer maker APB and would consolidate it into its accounts this month.

It also said it would make a mandatory general offer for the remaining APB shares. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)