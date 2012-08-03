UPDATE 1-Russian retailer Lenta expects consumer spending to stay weak in 2017
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
BRUSSELS Aug 3 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday that it reached an agreement with Singapore's Fraser and Neave to buy the latter's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for a total of S$5.1 billion ($4.08 billion).
Heineken said that Fraser and Neave had recommended its shareholders accept the offer. ($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016 (Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share price)
Feb 16 Avon Products Inc reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed estimates as the cosmetics maker failed once again to hold on to its "Avon Ladies", sending shares down to a more than six-month low on Thursday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil says it is pushing ahead with plans to change the law and let foreigners buy farmland, in a move widely backed by investors and opposed by land rights campaigners.