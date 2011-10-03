Whole Foods reports 2.4 pct drop in same-store sales
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
BRUSSELS Oct 3 Heineken NV (HEIN.AS): * Heineken completes share repurchase programme * A total of 29,172,504 shares were repurchased during 2010 and 2011 under the terms of the Allotted Share Delivery Instrument ("ASDI") concluded between HEINEKEN N.V. and Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") * Based on the current shareholders' equity base of HEINEKEN N.V., the weighted average diluted number of shares outstanding of HEINEKEN N.V. would be approximately 586.3 million for the full year 2011 and 576.0 million for the full year 2012.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 The initial public offering for tequila maker Jose Cuervo is at least four times oversubscribed, four sources said on Wednesday, pointing to a high-end pricing for the first Mexican IPO since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Senate panel tasked with vetting Labor Secretary nominee and fast food executive Andrew Puzder has received the ethics paperwork that is needed to proceed with the confirmation process, a spokesman for Puzder said on Wednesday.