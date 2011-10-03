(Adjusts headline to add word 'completes')

BRUSSELS Oct 3 Heineken NV (HEIN.AS): * Heineken completes share repurchase programme * A total of 29,172,504 shares were repurchased during 2010 and 2011 under the terms of the Allotted Share Delivery Instrument ("ASDI") concluded between HEINEKEN N.V. and Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") * Based on the current shareholders' equity base of HEINEKEN N.V., the weighted average diluted number of shares outstanding of HEINEKEN N.V. would be approximately 586.3 million for the full year 2011 and 576.0 million for the full year 2012.