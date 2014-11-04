BRUSSELS Nov 4 Dutch brewer Heineken said on Tuesday it planned to appoint the chief financial officer of French outdoor advertising group JCDecaux as its new CFO.

French national Laurence Debroux, 45, worked as CFO of JCDecaux since January 2011 and also held senior management positions at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

Heineken said she would join the company in March 2015 and initially work with current CFO Rene Hooft Graafland until officially succeeding him on April 24.

The group had said in September it was searching for a new finance chief, responding to press speculation that Hooft Graafland planned to retire.

Hooft Graafland joined the brewer in 1981 and became chief financial officer in 2005, the same year that Belgian Jean-Francois van Boxmeer became CEO.