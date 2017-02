KINSHASA, Sept 7 Heineken plans to invest 400 million euros ($561 mln) in its Bralima breweries in Democratic Republic of Congo over the next five years, to reach the country's rapidly growing population, Bralima said on Wednesday.

Hans van Mameren, Bralima's managing director, said the outlook was positive despite uncertainity hanging over elections, as economic growth looked robust and any boost to infrastructure would see new markets open rapidly. ($1 = 0.712 Euros) (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)